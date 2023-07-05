San Antonio airport plus its Whataburger and Super Bien concessions land awards

San Antonio International Airport and two of its food concessions received top honors at the Airports Council International-North America's (ACI-NA) annual awards last week.



ACI-NA recognized San Antonio International as North America's most-inclusive mid-sized airport. It also lauded Alamo City-based Whataburger as the best new national brand concept and local chef Johnny Hernandez's Super Bien Tex-Mex concept at San Antonio International for the best new airport food and beverage quick-service concept.



In a press statement, San Antonio Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said San Antonio International prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce culture. Of the 114 employees the airport hired in 2021, more than 50% were from minority groups.









“We connect with firms that may have language barriers to present the benefits of becoming certified as a Small, Minority, Women-owned Business Enterprise (S/M/WBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) or Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE),” Saenz added.