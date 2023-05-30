San Antonio among cheapest cities for those living with roommates, study finds

Wikimedia Commmons / Photos public domain
New York City was ranked the most expensive spot to split a pad, costing an eye-watering $1,525 a month per person.
San Antonio is among the nation's cheapest metros for folks looking to split an apartment with a friend or acquaintance, a new study found.
On average, splitting a place with a roomie in San Antonio will come out to a monthly rent of only $664, according to an analysis by roommate-matching website SpareRoom
. That makes the Alamo City the second-cheapest U.S. metro for renters living with roommates,
SpareRoom analyzed rental data between 2020 and 2023, ranking the nation's largest 28 metro areas based on affordability.
The majority of affordable metro areas are in the Southern half of of the U.S., according to SpareRoom.
Kansas City took the top spot as the cheapest place to split an apartment, coming in at an average cost of only $468 per person. What's more, the City of Fountains was the only metro in the study to actually see average rents decline since 2020.
Other metros that ranked among the most-affordable include Virginia Beach (No. 3), Raleigh, N.C. (No. 4) and Dallas (No. 5).
Austin came in as the No. 16 most expensive city for roommates and the most expensive in Texas. Its average monthly rate for people rooming together is $938.
That's still a far cry from New York City, the nation's most expensive metro for renters with roomies. The average there hit a hefty $1,525. Rounding out the list's top 5 most expensive metros are San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and San Diego, in respective order.
