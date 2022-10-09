San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for golfers, according to study

The city scored high marks for its public courses, premium courses and favorable weather.

By on Sun, Oct 9, 2022 at 8:58 am

click to enlarge San Antonio is home to the Valero Texas Open, part of the PGA tour. It's played annually at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. - Courtesy of the Valero Texas Open
Courtesy of the Valero Texas Open
San Antonio is home to the Valero Texas Open, part of the PGA tour. It's played annually at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.
Whether it's a quick round at La Cantera or an afternoon outing at the San Antonio Country Club, Alamo City residents have plenty of spots to golf.

Indeed, a new study ranks San Antonio as the 11th-best U.S. city for golfers.

Researchers for Lawnstarter, an online marketplace for yard services, compared the nation's 200 largest cities using 22 indicators that matter to golf enthusiasts. Among other things, those include the weather, the number of golf courses and access to equipment.

Scottsdale, Arizona — home to the iconic Phoenix Open — took the list's top spot. The vacation wonderland of Orlando landed at No. 2, and Cincinnati came in third.

San Antonio ranked as the No. 4 best city when it came to the quality of public courses, and it had the 10th-highest number of premium courses. The city also scored high marks for its year-round favorable weather.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Houston suburb of Pasadena came in dead last on LawnStarter's list.

