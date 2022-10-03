San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report

Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge San Antonio came in as the 14th most-polite city in the nation, just behind El Paso and one spot ahead of Dallas. - Instagram / officialalamo
Instagram / officialalamo
San Antonio came in as the 14th most-polite city in the nation, just behind El Paso and one spot ahead of Dallas.
Long known for the warmth it's shown visitors, perhaps it should be no surprise that San Antonio ranks among the most polite cities in the U.S., according to a recent study.

Language-learning app Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents of the nation's largest metropolitan areas to determine which had the nicest — and the rudest — residents.

Texas led the way in Preply's rankings. Five of its cities made the top 15.

Austin ranked as America's friendliest city and Fort Worth landed in the No. 3 spot. San Antonio took No. 14 spot, right behind El Paso but beating out Dallas, which ranked as the 15th most-polite U.S. city.

"In general, the state of Texas has a reputation for politeness and friendliness, along with the rest of the South, underscoring the stereotype of Southern hospitality," the report said. "It makes sense that five of the most polite cities are concentrated in the Lone Star State."

Although several Texas cities were named among the most polite, Houston landed on the other end of the spectrum, being ranked as the 10th rudest city in the nation.

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

