San Antonio and Texas politicians react to Trump's latest indictment

As could be expected, some embarked on a victory lap, while others took the news poorly.
Trump's indictment in Fulton County now brings the total number of charges against the former president to 91, according to Business Insider. Some Texas Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz, expressed dismay over the GOP frontrunner's ongoing legal troubles.
"This is disgraceful. We had never indicted a former president or a leading presidential candidate," Cruz fired off on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. "Joe Biden & Democrats are weaponizing the justice system because they fear voters."
If there are indictments tonight, it will be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 15, 2023
This is disgraceful. We had never indicted a former president or a leading presidential candidate.
Joe Biden & Democrats are weaponizing the justice system because they fear the voters. pic.twitter.com/7begrdjoyL
Georgia's indictment accuses Trump and 18 co-conspirators, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, of running a "criminal enterprise" to overturn the 2020 election results.
Donald Trump interfered with a free and fair election, and today, a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment charging him with multiple felonies.— Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) August 15, 2023
Meanwhile, instead of denouncing Trump, Ted Cruz is focused on weaponizing the government to protect him. Cruz is a coward.
Despite Trump's mounting legal issues, 52% of Republicans plan to vote for the former reality-show star in the 2024 GOP primaries, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight polling. In contrast, his closest competition, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, polled at an abysmal 14.8%.
"The fact that Republicans seem hellbent on making him [Trump] their nominee anyway demonstrates just how cultish and dysfunctional the GOP is," former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, a Democrat, tweeted.
Donald Trump now faces four indictments and more than 100 counts against him. The fact that Republicans seem hellbent on making him their nominee anyway demonstrates just how cultish and dysfunctional the GOP is. Or will they finally move on from Trump? https://t.co/6QgqW7asLd— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 15, 2023
