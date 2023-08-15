San Antonio and Texas politicians react to Trump's latest indictment

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Ben Von Klemperer Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted on a total 91 felony counts.

If there are indictments tonight, it will be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump.



This is disgraceful. We had never indicted a former president or a leading presidential candidate.



Joe Biden & Democrats are weaponizing the justice system because they fear the voters. pic.twitter.com/7begrdjoyL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat running to unseat Cruz, clapped back, calling his opponent a coward for continuing to support an indicted felon.





Donald Trump interfered with a free and fair election, and today, a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment charging him with multiple felonies.



Meanwhile, instead of denouncing Trump, Ted Cruz is focused on weaponizing the government to protect him. Cruz is a coward. — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) August 15, 2023

Donald Trump now faces four indictments and more than 100 counts against him. The fact that Republicans seem hellbent on making him their nominee anyway demonstrates just how cultish and dysfunctional the GOP is. Or will they finally move on from Trump? https://t.co/6QgqW7asLd — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 15, 2023