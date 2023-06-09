San Antonio animal shelters to hold free dog-vaccination clinic this Saturday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / otsphoto The free vaccination clinic as San Antonio continues to grapple with the city's stray and dangerous dog crisis, which was thrown into the local spotlight following a deadly canine attack in February.

In light of San Antonio's ongoing community conversation about its stray animal crisis, animal care organizations and the city are jointly offering a free vaccination and microchipping clinic this weekend for local dog owners.Between 8 a.m. and noon this Saturday, Animal Care Services, the San Antonio Humane Society and the Animal Defense League will host the free clinic at Camargo Park, 5738 West Highway 90.The clinic will offer free vaccines against rabies, distemper, adenovirus, parvo, and parainfluenza. Pet owners can also obtain free microchipping, since all dogs residing in San Antonio are required to be chipped.The clinic will only be open to San Antonio residents, so those attending must have a state-issued ID in hand to participate. They may bring up to three dogs.