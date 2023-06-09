VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio animal shelters to hold free dog-vaccination clinic this Saturday

San Antonio residents will have the opportunity to get up to three of their dogs vaccinated and microchipped at no cost.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge The free vaccination clinic as San Antonio continues to grapple with the city's stray and dangerous dog crisis, which was thrown into the local spotlight following a deadly canine attack in February. - Shutterstock / otsphoto
Shutterstock / otsphoto
The free vaccination clinic as San Antonio continues to grapple with the city's stray and dangerous dog crisis, which was thrown into the local spotlight following a deadly canine attack in February.
In light of San Antonio's ongoing community conversation about its stray animal crisis, animal care organizations and the city are jointly offering a free vaccination and microchipping clinic this weekend for local dog owners.

Between 8 a.m. and noon this Saturday, Animal Care Services, the San Antonio Humane Society and the Animal Defense League will host the free clinic at Camargo Park, 5738 West Highway 90.

The clinic will offer free vaccines against rabies, distemper, adenovirus, parvo, and parainfluenza. Pet owners can also obtain free microchipping, since all dogs residing in San Antonio are required to be chipped.

The clinic will only be open to San Antonio residents, so those attending must have a state-issued ID in hand to participate. They may bring up to three dogs.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

