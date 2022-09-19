San Antonio archbishop says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing 'offends God'

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller’s comments come after Abbott dropped an additional 50 migrants off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 12:42 pm

Gov. Greg Abbott has so far bussed over 8,000 migrants to Democrat-led cities around the U.S. - Instagram / governorabbott
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott has so far bussed over 8,000 migrants to Democrat-led cities around the U.S.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to bus asylum seekers out of the state haven't just rankled civil libertarians, they've also offended a higher power, according to San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller.

In a tweet on Sunday, San Antonio's archbishop said the Republican governor's program, which has so far deposited more than 8,000 migrants in New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., "offends God."
"To use migrants and refugees as pawns offends God, destroys society and shows how low individuals can be for personal gains," García-Siller tweeted. "These tactics — buses — promote human trafficking. We pray for conversion of heart. God protect our Sister's [sic] and brothers in need."

The comment from García-Siller came after Abbott dropped an additional 50 migrants off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew two planeloads of asylum seekers from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.

In a Friday interview on Fox News, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, admitted that transporting undocumented migrants across state lines is illegal and that the person caught doing so would likely be arrested.

García-Siller's tweet isn't the first he's publicly called out Abbott. In August, the cleric encouraged the Texas Governor to "love his people" and "resolve" mistakes made following the mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School.

