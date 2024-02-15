San Antonio-area business owner sent to prison for failing to pay taxes

click to enlarge Pexels / Katrin Bolovtsova An area woman is headed to prison after authorities accused her of illegally evading $1 million in taxes.

A New Braunfels business owner accused of repeatedly failing to account for and pay employment taxes has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, according to Justice Department officials.Rachel Nicole Woolard, the owner of healthcare-staffing firm Reliance Therapy Staffing LLC, avoided paying a total of $924,752 in owed taxes from the first quarter of 2018 through the first quarter of 2020, federal officials said in a statement released Thursday.

At a sentence hearing, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered Woolard, 50, to pay the back the full amount to the U.S. Treasury.

"Woolard made a conscious decision to evade paying nearly $1 million in taxes, enabling her to live a more lavish lifestyle. She knowingly engaged in illegal activity and now she must pay the price," Ramsey E. Covington, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s Houston Field Office, said in a written statement. "This sentencing, occurring during tax season, emphasizes the dedication of [the IRS] and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensuring tax criminals are held accountable for their actions.”

