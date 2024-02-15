FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio-area business owner sent to prison for failing to pay taxes

Rachel Nicole Woolard, owner of Reliance Therapy Staffing, also must pay the $925,000 she owes, according to federal authorities.

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 3:59 pm

click to enlarge An area woman is headed to prison after authorities accused her of illegally evading $1 million in taxes. - Pexels / Katrin Bolovtsova
Pexels / Katrin Bolovtsova
An area woman is headed to prison after authorities accused her of illegally evading $1 million in taxes.
A New Braunfels business owner accused of repeatedly failing to account for and pay employment taxes has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, according to Justice Department officials.

Rachel Nicole Woolard, the owner of healthcare-staffing firm Reliance Therapy Staffing LLC, avoided paying a total of $924,752 in owed taxes from the first quarter of 2018 through the first quarter of 2020, federal officials said in a statement released Thursday.

At a sentence hearing, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered Woolard, 50, to pay the back the full amount to the U.S. Treasury.

"Woolard made a conscious decision to evade paying nearly $1 million in taxes, enabling her to live a more lavish lifestyle. She knowingly engaged in illegal activity and now she must pay the price," Ramsey E. Covington, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s Houston Field Office, said in a written statement. "This sentencing, occurring during tax season, emphasizes the dedication of [the IRS] and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensuring tax criminals are held accountable for their actions.”

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

