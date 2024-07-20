San Antonio area cat sanctuary seeks volunteers to help out

click to enlarge
A cat stands on the porch of his kitty home at Bulverde's Bear Den Cat Sanctuary earlier this year.
A San Antonio-area sanctuary for stray cats is seeking volunteers to help feed its four-legged residents on weekdays and weekends.
Bulverde’s Bear Den Sanctuary
, a three-acre Hill Country ranchette for previously homeless cats, needs help feeding the more than 150 felines that now call it home. Specifically, Bear Den and its founder seek volunteers to help feed the cats at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
“Kickstart your day with some kitty love and fresh air as you provide wet/dry food and fresh water to our furry friends,” the sanctuary wrote in a Thursday Instagram post
.
According to the social media post, the shelter will provide all cat food and necessary supplies. Each shift will last 1-2 hours.
A San Antonio-area nurse founded Bear Den Sanctuary 2021 after she began questioning what type of legacy she wanted to leave behind. The sanctuary is named in honor of her beloved cat, Bear, who went missing and was never found.
The San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition, a partner of the Bear Den Sanctuary, estimates that more than 200,000 feral domestic felines roam San Antonio.
Those interested in helping out should email [email protected]
.
