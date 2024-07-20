SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio area cat sanctuary seeks volunteers to help out

The work involves feeding the more than 100 cats at Bear Den Sanctuary on weekdays and weekends.

By on Sat, Jul 20, 2024 at 8:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A cat stands on the porch of his kitty home at Bulverde's Bear Den Cat Sanctuary earlier this year. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
A cat stands on the porch of his kitty home at Bulverde's Bear Den Cat Sanctuary earlier this year.
A San Antonio-area sanctuary for stray cats is seeking volunteers to help feed its four-legged residents on weekdays and weekends.

Bulverde’s Bear Den Sanctuary, a three-acre Hill Country ranchette for previously homeless cats,  needs help feeding the more than 150 felines that now call it home. Specifically, Bear Den and its founder seek volunteers to help feed the cats at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Kickstart your day with some kitty love and fresh air as you provide wet/dry food and fresh water to our furry friends,” the sanctuary wrote in a Thursday Instagram post.

According to the social media post, the shelter will provide all cat food and necessary supplies. Each shift will last 1-2 hours.

A San Antonio-area nurse founded Bear Den Sanctuary  2021 after she began questioning what type of legacy she wanted to leave behind. The sanctuary is named in honor of her beloved cat, Bear, who went missing and was never found.

The San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition, a partner of the Bear Den Sanctuary, estimates that more than 200,000 feral domestic felines roam San Antonio.

Those interested in helping out should email [email protected].

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Workers at San Antonio's Frost & Sullivan say they haven't received recent paychecks

By Stephanie Koithan

Employees of research firm Frost & Sullivan told the Express-News that they're behind on receiving paychecks.

Here's what's working and what isn't as San Antonio grapples with global software outage

By Michael Karlis

People affected by ClowdStrike's global software outage are reporting seeing blue screens like this when they try to use their Windows 360 computers.

San Antonio boy competing in USA Mullet Championship

By Stephanie Koithan

Hometown hairdo hero Avery Quiroz is representing San Antonio in the USA Mullet Championships.

Texas ranks first for workforce, last for quality of life in annual CNBC study

By Stephanie Koithan

A TxDOT worker directs traffic at a construction project.

Texas' plantation prisons: Inside a 200-year history of forced labor shrouded in secrecy

By Josephine Lee and Michelle Pitcher, The Texas Observer

Folklorist and photographer Bruce Jackson got rare access to Texas prison fields in the 1960s, providing some of the most intimate views into farming practices to date.

If Biden withdraws, Democrats must act quickly to replace him on the Texas ballot

By María Méndez, The Texas Tribune

Joe Biden speaks from a podium in June of this year.

Texas’ Christian-influenced curriculum spurs worries about bullying, church-state separation

By Sanford Nowlin

monument to the Ten Commandments on the grounds of the Capitol in Austin on June 24, 2024.

U.S. sues Texas-based shelter operator, alleging staff sexually abused migrant kids

By Sanford Nowlin

A Border Patrol agent processes a group of unaccompanied Central American minors who crossed the Rio Grande River.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us