San Antonio bicycle retailer Bike World closes after 51 years

Bike World's five shops closed July 10 and will reopen as Trek Bicycles on July 19, operating as retail units of Wisconsin-based manufacturer and distributor Trek, one of the world's dominant bike brands.
Snell revealed his plans for the Bike World chain in a recent Instagram post. In his post, he considered the matter carefully before deciding to retire.
Trek's acquisition of Bike World shouldn't come as a shock. Large-scale manufacturers have been buying mom-and-pop shops for decades, and Bike World was a Trek dealer.
In his online post, Snell said the shops' longstanding relationship with Trek makes him hopeful for their future.
"As I considered offers for the shop, I knew I couldn’t leave it in the hands of just anyone — it’s meant too much to me. And for that reason, I’m thrilled to find a partner in Trek Bicycle," the post reads.
Trek recently made it onto Fortune magazine's annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 2023.
