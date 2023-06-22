San Antonio chalk artist argues that removal of his Juneteenth mural at the Pearl was politically motivated

click to enlarge Tricia Gronnevik Chalk artists Oscar Servin (left) and Lakey Hinson (right) work on a mural honoring Juneteenth at the Pearl on Monday.

"This isn't a good look for the Pearl right now," Tricia Gronnevik, a local political activist who helped facilitate the mural by v isual artist Lakey Hinson , told the Current . "They're not looking very diverse in a community like San Antonio. And I really think everybody in Texas needs to know that a company and an institution like the Pearl is racist."

click to enlarge Tricia Gronnevik The mural washed away by the Pearl on Tuesday included the names of unarmed Black men who have been killed by law enforcement in recent years.

click to enlarge Tricia Gronnevik Lakey Hinson and his crew spent eight hours in the scorching Texas summer heat to create the mural celebrating Juneteenth.