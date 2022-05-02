Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio championship ring previously owned by Robert Horry is up for auction

Horry was a key player for the Silver and Black during the team's 2005 and 2007 championship runs.

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 1:21 pm

Robert Horry won two championship rings with the Spurs. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS / MICHAEL SANDOVAL
Wikipedia Commons / Michael Sandoval
Robert Horry won two championship rings with the Spurs.
Die-hard Spurs fans are in luck — assuming they've got deep pockets.

A 2007 NBA championship ring formerly owned by Spurs forward Robert Horry is on Heritage Auctions' sales block. Fans have 11 more days to make an offer on the collectible, which had a top bid of $18,500 at press time.

Known by fans as "Big Shot Bob," Horry won seven championship rings — two with the Spurs — during his 16-season career. He's best known by Spurs fans for his three-pointer in the final seconds of the 2005 NBA Finals, which gave the Silver and Black a 3-2 lead over the Detroit Pistons.

During the 2007 season, Horry averaged 3.9 points during the regular season and played in all four games during the 2007 NBA finals. Horry retired from the league in 2008 and now works as a commentator for the Lakers on Spectrum Sportsnet.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

