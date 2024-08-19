WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

Members of SA's legal community are reportedly comparing the restaurant owner to Breaking Bad's Gus Fring.

By on Mon, Aug 19, 2024 at 2:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant. - Google Maps / Street View
Google Maps / Street View
Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.
The owner of San Antonio eatery Pollos Asados "El Gordo" was indicted last week on cocaine-trafficking charges, court records obtained by the Current show.

Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. If convicted, he faces five to 40 years' imprisonment, a $5 million fine and a minimum of four years' supervised release.

He's currently being held without bail and entered a not-guilty plea.

The FBI first began looking into Lumbreras in April, when an informant set up a transaction with the restaurant owner via the encrypted messaging app Threema, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lumbreras sent an accomplice, only identified in the affidavit as "co-conspirator 1," to carry out the transaction, the document states. Co-conspirator 1, whom the FBI identified as a Lumbreras drug mule, sold the undercover agent blow on two separate occasions, according to the affidavit. Both transactions reportedly took place in April in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Walters Street and I-35, and the total weight of the drugs was around a single kilogram, the FBI said.

In the affidavit, the FBI said agents were able to arrest Lumbreras after one of his other drug mules, Edward Smith, was arrested by the Texas Department of Transportation with more than a kilo of cocaine in his car. Smith was on his way to deliver another order arranged by Lumbrera to the undercover FBI agent at the time of his arrest, the document states.

Lumbrera's Pollos Asados "El Gordo," located at 2404 Pinn Road, has been a popular West Side eatery since opening. Earlier this year, it was even featured on an episode KSAT-TV's Texas Eats program.

Indeed, Lumbrera's arrest has led some in SA's legal community to compare the restaurateur to Gus Fring, the owner of the Los Pollos Hermanos chain in the AMC series Breaking Bad, according to the Express-News.

In the show, Fring runs a meth-trafficking operation out of his restaurant business.

Lumbreras' recent arrest isn't the first time he's faced narcotics-related charges.

In 2021, Lumbreras was arrested after police found him in possession of 25 kilos of cocaine, 35 firearms, two silencers, a grenade, body armor and $265,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Justice Department. In that case, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison and placed on federal supervision.

The arrest also makes the second time recently that the FBI has made news in connection with a South Texas food business.

In July, the FBI agents raided several Delia's Tamales restaurants, including one in San Antonio. Although the agency hasn't publicly disclosed the reason for that raid, the investigation may stem from lawsuit filed last year that accused the chain's owners of engaging in wage theft.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Austin police are looking for a serial killer, and it's not the 'Rainey Street Ripper'

By Michael Karlis

Austin police are adamant that this serial killer is not connected to the string of mysterious drownings at Lady Bird Lake in recent years.

San Antonio's Alamodome warns of rush hour traffic delays before Friday's Journey concert

By Stephanie Koithan

Some 35,000 people are expected at Alamodome for Friday's concert, which will likely cause traffic delays during rush hour.

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

Ted Cruz mocked for retweeting account called 'Ted Cruz Sucks Balls'

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz yells into a microphone during the CPAC Texas 2022 conference.

Free speech groups challenge Texas law requiring parental consent for kids’ social media

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas is part of a growing number of states attempting to regulate how social media companies moderate their content.

A South Texas school district received a request to remove 676 books from its libraries

By Berenice Garcia, The Texas Tribune

The Mission school district in the Rio Grande Valley received a request to remove 676 books from its libraries from a local pastor.

Turning trauma into activism: She's fighting for reproductive rights in Texas and beyond

By Mary Tuma, The Texas Observer

Texas resident Amanda Zurawski has become one of the leading public faces in the battle for reproductive rights.

San Antonio police officer fired for failing to search man who later shot himself

By Sanford Nowlin

SAPD fired Officer Abdiel Munoz on July 29.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us