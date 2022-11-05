San Antonio Costco among the retail chain's best in the nation, survey finds

The UTSA Boulevard Costco was named the cleanest location in the nation, which boosted its overall score into the top five.

By on Sat, Nov 5, 2022 at 7:40 am

click to enlarge The No. 3 best Costco location in the nation is located at 5611 UTSA Blvd. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
The No. 3 best Costco location in the nation is located at 5611 UTSA Blvd.
San Antonio is home to four Costco locations, but only one of them is ranked among the best in the nation.

A new poll from personal finance service Finance Buzz named the Costco at 5611 UTSA Blvd. as the nation's third-best store operated by the discount retailer.

Finance Buzz polled more than 6,000 Costco shoppers across the country, ranking store locations on a 10-point scale using metrics including cleanliness, friendliness and quality of samples.

The Northwest San Antonio Costco scored well in all categories, especially cleanliness, where it ranked as the retailer's cleanest U.S. location.

The Costco location at the Galleria Mall in Houston was the only other Texas location to make the top 5. It came in as the No. 1 Costco nationally for its quality of samples.

A Costco location in Cumming, Georgia, took the overall top spot in the survey. A location in Kansas City took the No. 2 spot, beating out the San Antonio location by just 0.3 points.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces censure or no confidence vote over verbal tirade

By Sanford Nowlin

District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo is facing a vote to censure his actions against another member of the body.

Texas restaurant owner arrested on charges of keeping migrant in slave-like conditions

By Michael Karlis

Javier Castro-Rodriguez, a Honduran migrant, was forced to work shifts of up to 12 hours without pay, according to TV station KTAB.

Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy

By Sanford Nowlin

Trish DeBerry is running for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court.

Two San Antonio-area power plants are among the worst U.S. sites for coal ash contamination

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Miguel Power Plant, located an hour South of San Antonio was named one of the most-contaminated coal-ash waste sites in the country in a new report.

Also in News

Texas restaurant owner arrested on charges of keeping migrant in slave-like conditions

By Michael Karlis

Javier Castro-Rodriguez, a Honduran migrant, was forced to work shifts of up to 12 hours without pay, according to TV station KTAB.

Texas doctors to review whether Uvalde victims could have survived if law enforcement acted sooner

By Michael Karlis

The review will investigate whether some of the victims could have been saved if they received EMS support within 10 minuets of the shooting, and trauma care within an hour.

LGBTQ+ Texans voting with marriage, worker protections and trans rights in mind

By Jhair Romero, The Texas Tribune

Thomas Smith, right, and his partner, Kevin McCardle, in Livingston on Oct. 27.

As abortion access evaporates, many Texans aren’t able to find care, new studies show

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A sign taped to the front of Houston Women’s Clinic on June 24 says the clinic is no longer providing abortions after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us