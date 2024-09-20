TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio council decision to kill affordable-housing project draws cries of 'redlining'

The vote comes a week after council moved forward with plans to raze another apartment complex downtown that had affordable units.

By on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 2:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte, who led the charge against the Vista Park Apartment complex project, speaks to reporters last month. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte, who led the charge against the Vista Park Apartment complex project, speaks to reporters last month.
Critics are accusing some City Council members of housing discrimination after shooting down a proposed low-income apartment complex in an affluent Northeast San Antonio neighborhood on Thursday.

In a lengthy tweet, Democratic State Rep. Diego Bernal wrote that the difference between what council did during its Zoning and Land Use Session and redlining — the illegal practice in which housing lenders discriminated against minorities – was "almost indistinguishable."
Meanwhile, District 9 Councilman and mayoral candidate John Courage described his colleagues' decision to scrap the affordable-housing project as "shortsighted."
Council was scheduled to vote on zoning approval that would have allowed the proposed 85-unit Vista Park Apartments complex to move forward. However, four council members – District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 7's Marina Alderete Gavito, District 8's Manny Pelaez of District 8 and District 10's Marc Whyte — voted against the change, dooming the project.

Whyte led the charge against the proposed complex, which also would have included the construction of a preschool. Despite a clamor for more affordable housing in the city, Whyte argued the project would have caused traffic headaches.

"I want to be really clear: I have nothing against affordable housing … but this particular site on Nacogdoches Road is not appropriate for this project," said Whyte, whose district would have included the new development.

Whyte further argued that at least 15 other apartment complexes stand within a two-mile radius of the Nacogdoches Road plot where the new development was proposed. What's more, the three-story building would "tower over" nearby single-family homes, he added.

"I have over 115 calls, emails and voicemails to my office from members of the surrounding neighborhood talking to me about the nightmare that it is to get out every morning to go to work and to come home in the evenings," Whyte said.

In the lead-up to the vote, District 10 residents also expressed concerns about the possibility of an uptick in crime if the project was built, the Express-News reported.

The axing of Vista Park comes a week after council voted to move forward on a new, $160 million minor-league baseball stadium. That project will displace residents of the Soap Factory Apartments, which offered low-cost housing for service industry and hospitality workers even though it didn't fit the technical definition of low-income housing.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg — one of the ballpark project's staunchest supporters — expressed dismay that his colleagues' wouldn't allow Vista Park to move forward.

"I'm very disappointed if we say no to an affordable housing complex that has $20 million already assigned to it, that for the first time in our city's history has early childhood education attached to it, that is on a transit line," Nirenberg said. "If our standard for making the right decision is that there is no controversy, there will be paralysis moving forward on every big decision coming to this body."

Nirenberg wasn't alone.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, one of the council's most progressive members and a vocal critic of the ballpark project, tweeted out her displeasure at the vote.

"Well whether it's subsidized or naturally occurring affordable housing this Council isn't having any," she wrote. Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Poll: Texas Latinos overwhelmingly plan to vote for Colin Allred over Ted Cruz

By Michael Karlis

A new poll shows U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) leading U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz among Texas Latinos.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

Nicki Minaj says crowd at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center one of the best ever

By Michael Karlis

Nicki Minaj performs in New York City at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

By Stephanie Koithan

Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country.

Bipartisan Texas legislators join calls for clemency for Robert Roberson

By Michelle Pitcher, The Texas Tribune

Republican State Rep. Lacey Hull speaks at a press conference Sept. 17.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

Doug Emhoff to lead San Antonio rally for Texas Democrats

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Second gentleman Doug Emohoff will campaign in Texas next week, the Harris-Walz campaign announced Thursday.

Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

By Stephanie Koithan

Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us