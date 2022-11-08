San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry reportedly suspect in North Side hit-and-run collision

District 10 City Councilman was found lying in his backyard smelling of alcohol, according to a TV report.

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry celebrates Juneteenth Day in a black Jeep Wrangler similar to the one allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday. - Instagram / district10perry
Instagram / district10perry
District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry celebrates Juneteenth Day in a black Jeep Wrangler similar to the one allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry is considered a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, KSAT reports, citing law enforcement sources and redacted police records.

After a witness to the crash followed a Jeep Wrangler that allegedly left the scene, a San Antonio police officer discovered the District 10 councilman lying in his backyard, smelling of alcohol, according to the station. Perry also reportedly had a cut on his head.

The officer reported that he couldn't confirm Perry was driving in the crash and didn't give the councilman a sobriety test, according to KSAT's investigation. The incident is reportedly not being investigated as a DWI.

Instead of a DWI, Perry is facing charges of failure to stop and give information in a crash with damages worth more than $200, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, according to KSAT.

Citing a redacted police report obtained by the station, the station reported that a black Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic stopped at a red light in a head-on collision at around 9 p.m. The Jeep took an exceptionally wide turn onto Redland Road from Jones Maltsberger, KSAT reports.

The Jeep, which caused "major damage" to the Civic, then fled the scene of the accident, according to the police report obtained by the station. A witness followed the vehicle to a North Side home, where the person relayed information to the responding officer, KSAT reports.

According to the police report obtained by KSAT, Perry told the officer he wasn't driving the Jeep involved in the accident. Based on the available information at the time, the officer left the home without further action, according to the station.

The councilman’s Instagram page shows him in a black Jeep Wrangler that fits the details in the police documents, KSAT reports.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill

By Ben Olivo, The San Antonio Heron

Polk Street, between West Josephine and East Grayson streets, would be turned into a pedestrian space in Jake Harris’ mixed-use development.

Gov. Greg Abbott waited hours to call Texas' top cop the day of Uvalde shooting, lawmaker says

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.

Also in News

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Bad Takes: Despite Republicans' claims this election cycle, they're not going to improve the economy

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas is among the Republicans interested in serving as House Budget Committee chairman. Wait until you hear what he has planned.

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.

By Sanford Nowlin

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.

Caught between feuding politicians, nonprofits shoulder burden of Texas’ migrant busing program

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us