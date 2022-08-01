San Antonio Current columnist Kevin Sanchez wins Association of Alternative Newsmedia award

click to enlarge
San Antonio Current
Instagram / annalynalexander1
A San Antonio Current writer has landed an AAN award.
writer Kevin Sanchez was recognized at the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards
for best political column.
Sanchez's Bad Takes column won 1st place in the category, beating out submissions from the Charleston City Paper
and Triad City Beat
, which took 2nd and 3rd respectively.
“Your analysis of the Democrats’ inability to win was spot on, and I hope it helped open some eyes within the political organization," the category's judge wrote of Sanchez's submitted pieces. "The [Critical Race Theory] analysis was extremely useful in helping to cut through the misinformation circulating around the issue and the hypocrisy of the language in Texas’ law."
Sanchez's Bad Takes column provides in-depth analysis of state and local political trends. It runs twice monthly.
