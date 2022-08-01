San Antonio Current columnist Kevin Sanchez wins Association of Alternative Newsmedia award

Sanchez's Bad Takes column won 1st place in AAN's political column category.

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge A San Antonio Current writer has landed an AAN award. - Instagram / annalynalexander1
Instagram / annalynalexander1
A San Antonio Current writer has landed an AAN award.
San Antonio Current writer Kevin Sanchez was recognized at the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards for best political column.

Sanchez's Bad Takes column won 1st place in the category, beating out submissions from the Charleston City Paper and Triad City Beat, which took 2nd and 3rd respectively.

“Your analysis of the Democrats’ inability to win was spot on, and I hope it helped open some eyes within the political organization," the category's judge wrote of Sanchez's submitted pieces. "The [Critical Race Theory] analysis was extremely useful in helping to cut through the misinformation circulating around the issue and the hypocrisy of the language in Texas’ law."

Sanchez's Bad Takes column provides in-depth analysis of state and local political trends. It runs twice monthly.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

Trending

Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

Horror-themed selfie spot opening at San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall next weekend

By Nina Rangel

Horrific Pix Horror Studios will offer 13 horror- and gore-themed interactive selfie sets.

9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed

By Sanford Nowlin

Cameron Redus was shot and killed by a UIW cop in December 2013

Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

Also in News

Legal questions shroud Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to bus migrants back to the border

By James Barragán and Uriel J García, The Texas Tribune

People who were apprehended by state troopers after crossing the border are brought to the International Bridge in Eagle Pass on May 28 to be handed over to Border Patrol custody.

As monkeypox spreads, health experts urge Texas universities to prepare for outbreaks

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

Health experts say schools should consider how they would respond to an outbreak on campuses where students live in close proximity, engaging in intimate behaviors and sharing beverages or food.

Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

San Antonio congressman, civil rights groups say Abbott's border initiative causing car-chase deaths

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us