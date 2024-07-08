San Antonio fast-food worker dies in shooting after argument with customer

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday at a Medical Center Sonic.
A San Antonio Sonic employee died in a shooting Sunday night that police said occurred following an argument with a customer, KSAT reports
.
The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Sonic on the 5500 block of Babcock Road near the Medical Center, according to the TV station.
Police told KSAT the worker, a male in his 30s, and a female customer got into an argument. During the heated discussion, the customer shot the man, according to authorities.
Police haven't yet identified the worker, who died at the scene, according to KSAT.
SAPD officials told KSAT they don't have a positive ID on the suspect or the make or model of the getaway car. However, they're reviewing surveillance footage and also are investigating whether the woman had a prior relationship with the shooting victim.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed