San Antonio fast-food worker dies in shooting after argument with customer

Police are working to identify the suspect, who remains at large.

By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday at a Medical Center Sonic. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday at a Medical Center Sonic.
A San Antonio Sonic employee died in a shooting Sunday night that police said occurred following an argument with a customer, KSAT reports.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Sonic on the 5500 block of Babcock Road near the Medical Center, according to the TV station.

Police told KSAT the worker, a male in his 30s, and a female customer got into an argument. During the heated discussion, the customer shot the man, according to authorities.

Police haven't yet identified the worker, who died at the scene, according to KSAT.

SAPD officials told KSAT they don't have a positive ID on the suspect or the make or model of the getaway car. However, they're reviewing surveillance footage and also are investigating whether the woman had a prior relationship with the shooting victim.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

June 26, 2024

