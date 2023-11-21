San Antonio gets federal funds for $16 million downtown bike-lane project

The city will use the money to build protected two-way bicycle lanes along Market and Commerce streets.

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 11:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A cyclist peals through downtown San Antonio. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
A cyclist peals through downtown San Antonio.
San Antonio has landed nearly $16 million in federal funding to build a protected bicycle track along Market and Commerce streets downtown, city officials said Tuesday.

The grant, administered through the Department of Transportation (TxDOT), will allow the city to build almost a mile of two-way, separated bike lanes from Flores Street to I-37. The route for the new lanes also will include Dolorosa, Market, Alamo and Commerce streets, according details provided by the city.

The project also will include upgrades to traffic signals and signage along with bicycle and pedestrian safety lighting.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Department of Transportation and TxDOT for helping us add world-class bicycle infrastructure along important downtown roadways,” Public Works Director Razi Hosseini said in a statement. “At the City of San Antonio, we actively seek federal and state funding to allow us to take on new projects and further benefit residents. From City Hall to the Convention Center, this cycle track will provide a safer experience for all who travel down Market Street and Commerce Street.”

At the end of October, Texas officials approved $345 million in funding for transportation projects statewide. This was the sole grant awarded to San Antonio.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas State University to host presidential debate next year

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State University will be the first university in the state to host a presidential debate, officials said.

More than 900 weapons turned in at San Antonio's first-ever gun buyback

By Michael Karlis

The weapons will be destroyed with the remaining pieces being used for a public art installation, according to the Express-News.

San Antonio and Monterrey agree to strengthen economic ties

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Mayor on Nirenberg and Monterrey Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas sign a letter of intent between the two cities on Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump during border trip

By Patrick Svitek and Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump greets and shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023, after the governor announced that he was endorsing Trump.

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott endorses 58 Republicans who backed his failed voucher bill

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott promotes school vouchers during a stop in San Antonio earlier this year.

Ken Paxton announces investigation of media group following Elon Musk’s lawsuit

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Collin County Labor day picnic in Plano, Texas on Sept. 2, just days before his impeachment trial.

Texas State University to host presidential debate next year

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State University will be the first university in the state to host a presidential debate, officials said.

Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump during border trip

By Patrick Svitek and Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump greets and shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023, after the governor announced that he was endorsing Trump.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us