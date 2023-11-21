San Antonio gets federal funds for $16 million downtown bike-lane project

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin A cyclist peals through downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio has landed nearly $16 million in federal funding to build a protected bicycle track along Market and Commerce streets downtown, city officials said Tuesday.The grant, administered through the Department of Transportation (TxDOT), will allow the city to build almost a mile of two-way, separated bike lanes from Flores Street to I-37. The route for the new lanes also will include Dolorosa, Market, Alamo and Commerce streets, according details provided by the city.The project also will include upgrades to traffic signals and signage along with bicycle and pedestrian safety lighting.“We would like to thank the U.S. Department of Transportation and TxDOT for helping us add world-class bicycle infrastructure along important downtown roadways,” Public Works Director Razi Hosseini said in a statement. “At the City of San Antonio, we actively seek federal and state funding to allow us to take on new projects and further benefit residents. From City Hall to the Convention Center, this cycle track will provide a safer experience for all who travel down Market Street and Commerce Street.”At the end of October, Texas officials approved $345 million in funding for transportation projects statewide. This was the sole grant awarded to San Antonio.