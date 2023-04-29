San Antonio hospital set to close next week owes millions in unpaid student salaries, suit alleges

Screen Capture / Google Street View
Texas Vista Medical Center now faces a lawsuit accusing it of not paying students under a contract with a San Antonio university.
The University of the Incarnate Word has sued the owner of Texas Vista Medical Center, the South Side hospital slated to close on Monday, accusing it of not paying millions to students completing residencies there.
Texas Vista owner Steward Health Care Systems owes $4.5 million in unpaid salaries to students doing post-graduate training contracted by the hospital, according a suit filed April 5 by UIW's Texas Institute for Medical Education and Research.
Steward spokesperson Josephine Martin told the Current
her employer is aware of the lawsuit filed in Bexar County district court but doesn't comment on pending litigation.
Steward signed a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services promising to pay $6,250-a-month salaries to the 100-plus UIW students in residency at the hospital, according to the petition.
However, as of press time, those students working at Texas Vista, formerly Southwest General Hospital, between July 2019 and September 2022, went unpaid, UIW alleges.
By Aug. 31 of last year, Steward and Texas Vista owed the students $1.3 million in compensation, the suit maintains.
Texas Vista CEO Jon Turton on Oct. 4 said the hospital would pay the salaries within 60 days, according to the suit. However, no money was disbursed, and the amount owed under the contract ballooned to $4.5 million last month, UIW alleges.
In its petition, the university argues that Steward's failure to pay amounts to breach of contract, fraud and unjust enrichment.
The lawsuit is only the latest controversy for Steward and Texas Vista.
Earlier this week, CBS News obtained an audio recording of Texas Vista CEO Turton
saying that Steward was “trying to get out of lease obligations” by closing the hospital. That appears to contradict prior claims by Steward officials that they're closing the facility because it was unprofitable and facing deep financial losses.
Steward spokeswoman Martin said Turton's comment was taken out of context and that the inability of some 25% of patients at Texas Vista to pay their bills is the primary reasons for its pending closure.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter