San Antonio is safest major city in Texas, study says

However, San Antonio ranked poorly for safety compared to other U.S. cities.

By on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 at 10:15 am

San Antonio is safer than other big Texas cities, but not so safe in comparison to U.S. cities nationwide.
Shutterstock / Ajax9
Despite its frequent news reports on shootings, dog attacks and carjackings, San Antonio is the safest of Texas’ big cities, according to a study released Monday by personal finance blog WalletHub.

Even so, SA is still less safe than U.S. cities as a whole, researchers found.

Of the 182 cities reviewed for the report, San Antonio ranked No. 129 for safety. Clearly, that’s not much to brag about — except when compared to other big population centers in the Texas triangle.

Despite the Alamo City's low ranking on the national list, it beat out Austin (No. 138), Dallas (No. 166) and Houston (No. 171). The latter ranked as Texas' most dangerous city.

WalletHub determined its list using 41 metrics, including assaults, murders and thefts per capita. Researchers also took into account the risk of natural disasters along with financial-safety metrics such as each city's unemployment rate.

Although the study found San Antonio to be the safest large Texas city, the border town of Laredo came in as the safest spot in Texas overall. It also ranked No. 21 in the nation for safety.

Several other small Texas metros, including Brownsville, Amarillo and Grand Prairie also ranked among the 100 safest cities, coming in at No. 31, No. 56 and No. 62, respectively.

The report named South Burlington, Vermont, as the nation’s safest city, while Memphis ranked as the most dangerous.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

