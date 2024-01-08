EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio ISD receives federal funding for electric school buses

SAISD will receive nearly $6 million to electrify a portion of its bus fleet.

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 4:29 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio ISD is one of 18 Texas school districts to receive funding from the Environmental Protection Agency for electric-powered buses. - Shutterstock / SEALANDSKYPHOTO
Shutterstock / SEALANDSKYPHOTO
San Antonio ISD is one of 18 Texas school districts to receive funding from the Environmental Protection Agency for electric-powered buses.
Some San Antonio Independent School District students will be soon be on a cleaner route to and from campus.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday revealed that it's awarded SAISD $5.925 million to purchase 15 electric school buses. The grant is part of the federal agency's Clean School Bus Program, which has allocated nearly $2 billion for public schools to purchase environmentally friendly buses since 2022.

“Electric school buses protect students’ health, reduce emissions that are fueling the climate crisis and benefit school districts by saving money in fuel and maintenance costs,” Luke Metzger, executive director of advocacy group Environment Texas, said in an emailed  statement.

Metzger continued: “This new round of federal funding is a chance for school districts to better serve their students and their communities — and to become more environmentally sustainable. The number of grant applications for this program shows us that schools are ready to go electric — they just need the resources to get there.”

A total of 18 Texas districts, including Fort Worth ISD and Austin ISD, will receive EPA funding this yearto purchase a combined 165 electric buses.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

