San Antonio Justice Charter headed to May ballot, faces battle from well-funded police union

If passed, the charter initiative would decriminalize marijuana and abortion in addition to banning police no-knock warrants.

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 11:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Advocates carry pages of signatures supporting the proposed San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative into City Hall on Jan. 10. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Advocates carry pages of signatures supporting the proposed San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative into City Hall on Jan. 10.
A measure seeking to decriminalize cannabis and abortion will appear on San Antonio's May ballot after the city clerk on Wednesday verified that advocates had gathered enough signatures to put the proposed changes to voters.

Even so, progressive groups backing the San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative will face a tough fight from the Alamo City's deep-pocketed police union. What's more, San Antonio's city attorney is now raising questions about the legality of the proposed charter alterations.

If passed, the initiative would end enforcement of the state's anti-pot possession law, decriminalize abortion and ban police no-knock warrants and chokeholds in San Antonio. Additionally, it would prioritize citations instead of arrests for low-level, non-violent crimes and establish a city justice director position.

“The simple truth is that these policies will save lives by limiting unnecessary interactions with police that can lead to serious injury or even death — as we have seen recently with the shooting of Erik Cantu and death of Tyre Nichols,” said Ananda Tomas, executive director of police accountability organization Act 4 SA, one of the progressive groups fighting for the initiative.

“By passing this we will create a safer, more just San Antonio for all that can be a beacon of light for other cities across Texas and even across the nation,” Tomas continued in an emailed statement.

Although it the measure appears headed to ballot, the groups who pushed for it will face tough opposition from the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA).

SAPOA President John "Danny" Diaz previously said the Justice Charter will "hinder the effective policing in place today.” The union has a war chest of nearly $300,000 to combat the initiative in the run-up to the election, the Express-News reports.

What's more, San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia on Wednesday voiced skepticism about the initiative, arguing that the majority of its proposed changes violate state law, making them legally unenforceable.

However, Mike Siegel — co-founder of progressive group Ground Game Texas, which backed the proposal — told the Express-News that the Texas Constitution grants municipalities the right to so-called “home-rule” authority.

Ground Game Texas championed a similar proposal approved by Austin voters last May that decriminalized weed in that city. Months later, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has yet to sue to stop it.

“We know that Ken Paxton loves to sue Austin, loves to make an example of Austin elected officials and has not done so,” Siegel told the daily. “And to me, that’s the strongest indication that the state attorney general himself has determined that cities do have this discretion, that it is firmly grounded in the home-rule authority that’s guaranteed by the Texas Constitution, and this is something that cities can decide for themselves.”

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ex-KSAT weatherman Steve Browne blames 'women' for Greg Simmons' exit after DWI arrest

By Michael Karlis

Greg Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT last week after being arrested on a DWI charge.

San Antonio man arrested on charges of stalking daytime TV host Kimberly Crawford

By Michael Karlis

Kimberly Crawford's alleged stalker told police that he and Crawford could communicate via the spirit world, according to the Express-News .

San Antonio daytime television host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charge

By Michael Karlis

Esteban Solis is perhaps best known for his running appearances on HBOs Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, in which the comedian pokes fun at Solis' conversational skills.

Former San Antonio Mayor gets blowback on Twitter for suggesting Biden not run in 2024

By Michael Karlis

Some Twitter said they were disappointed former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro for his statement on Biden.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality

By Kevin Sánchez

Texans spend more than $5 billion annually at casinos in bordering states and Las Vegas, according to Clyde Barrow, a political scientist at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Assclown Alert: Shitting on LGBTQ+ Texans with State Reps. Tony Tinderholt and Bryan Slaton

By Sanford Nowlin

State Reps. Tony Tinderholt (left), R-Arlington, and Brian Slaton, R-Royse City, got an early start in trying to punish transgender Texans during this legislative session.

Gov. Greg Abbott gives Texas state agencies until Feb. 15 to ban TikTok

By Michael Karlis

Public universities across Texas began banning students from using TikTok on campus WiFi networks citing security concerns about the Chinese social media app.

Critics say Texas tax break helps petrochemical companies and hurts public schools

By Elliott Woods, Capital & Main

The Corpus Christi Ship Channel in April. Using a tax break known as Title 313, companies have reduced their tax burden while building a number of large oil, gas and chemical facilities near Corpus Christi.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us