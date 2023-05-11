San Antonio man faces Jan. 6 charges after allegedly sharing video with another Facebook user

click to enlarge
Police battle with supporters of Donald Trump as they try to enter the front doors of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Yet another San Antonian is facing criminal charges that he participated in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI identified San Antonio resident Frederic Fiol, 41, through Facebook posts and photos from the scene as a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot intended to overturn the election of President Joe Biden, a federal arrest warrant shows
.
Fiol faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and illegally demonstrating in the Capitol, as first reported by the Express-News
. He could face a total of up to a year in jail from the four misdemeanor charges.
The arrest warrant alleges that Fiol bragged online about flying to D.C. to participate in then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, even sharing photos of gear such as goggles, gloves and military-style boots he'd purchased for the occasion.
What's more, Fiol sent videos to another Facebook user that "depict a person filming as he moves through the U.S. Capitol," according to the warrant. Fiol subsequently unsent the videos, which drew derision from the other user, the document notes.
“Dude, I can’t believe you got involved in this bullshit," the other user replied at one point, according to the warrant. "Now they’re fuckin’ talking on TV to fuckin’ prosecute everybody fuckin’ that they can find or whatever. Fuckin’ – you guys are following a fuckin’ idiot. Trump’s a fuckin douche bag, psychopath, and a fuckin’ child molester. No more than that.”
“It was peaceful when I was [sic] there, they let people walk in and took selfies with cops," Fiol reportedly replied. "That shit happened hours before I got there.”
To date, federal authorities have arrested roughly 80 people in Texas on charges related to the Capitol insurrection, records show
. At least six of them have picked up in San Antonio.
