San Antonio man sentenced to 15 years in federal child pornography case

An analysis of the man's phone turned up nearly 38,000 images and four videos of 'child sexual abuse material,' according to authorities.

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 11:19 am

A San Antonio man has received a 15-year prison sentence for distribution of child pornography. 

Juan Rafael Benavidez, 64, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Benavidez’s residence in July 2020 and seized his mobile phone, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Forensic analysis of the device turned up nearly 38,000 images and four videos of "child sexual abuse material," according to authorities.

“Predators do not care about the damage they do to the innocent victims of these reprehensible crimes,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in an emailed statement. “Holding these offenders accountable for the harm they cause and protecting our communities is a top priority for our office."

The FBI conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted the case, according to federal authorities.

