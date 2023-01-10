San Antonio man sentenced to prison for sharing child porn on phone app

The man also must pay a total of $45,000 in restitution to nine child victims, according to authorities.

By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge Dustin Kotara, 42, must serve prison time and pay restitution to child victims, according to authorities. - Wikimedia
Wikimedia
Dustin Kotara, 42, must serve prison time and pay restitution to child victims, according to authorities.
A San Antonio man is now facing a 13-year federal prison sentence for receiving child pornography.

Federal authorities charged Dustin Kotara, 42, with receiving child sexual abuse material and sentenced him to 160 months in prison and 25 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He's also been ordered to pay a total of $45,000 in restitution to nine child victims.

Through a phone app, Kotara participated in a messaging group dedicated to child abuse and exploitation, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges. He's also accused of sending child sexual abuse material to an undercover agent. 

“Individuals who traffic child pornography further victimize those children by enabling the production of child sexual abuse material,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in an online statement. “This results in the direct abuse of children. Our office will continue to identify and prosecute those who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society.”

