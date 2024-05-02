Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio man tied to 'incel' ideology gets 5 years in prison for online threat

The man, 20, was accused of saying he'd unleash a 'day of retribution' on a right-wing event because it didn't invite white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

By on Thu, May 2, 2024 at 4:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez allegedly shared these photos on social media. - Photo via Instagram/U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas
Photo via Instagram/U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas
Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez allegedly shared these photos on social media.
A San Antonio man with reported links to the extremist "incel" movement was sentenced to five years in federal prison Thursday for making an online threat against people attending a right-wing political convention.

Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez, 20, warned on social media that he planned to unleash a “day of retribution” against the Student Action Summit held in July 2022 in Tampa, Florida, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The event was sponsored by Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that works to organize conservative students on high school and college campuses.

Velasquez had a ticket to the event and had booked a flight from Austin to Tampa, according to federal officials.

In addition to targeting the SAS conference, Velasquez stalked and harassed a young woman for months prior to the event and even continued to contact her while he was in pre-trial detention, according to authorities. What's more, he tried to obstruct the FBI’s investigation by asking witnesses to hide evidence and having other people delete content from his online accounts, they also said.

“This man used social media to broadcast the message that he intended to travel across the country and carry out a violent act at an event catering to young political activists,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a written statement. “Fortunately, his post was reported to officials who intervened, and this case can serve as a reminder to everyone that, at all levels of law enforcement, we take threats of violence very seriously. Those who violate these laws risk prosecution and imprisonment.”

Velasquez's arrest was first covered by the Express-News, which reported that he'd targeted the SAS because the organizers hadn't invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes to its 2021 gathering. Fuentes, later denied any affiliation with Velasquez, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a publication affiliated with the San Antonio Current.

In court documents, the FBI linked Velasquez to the extremist “incel” movement, whose largely male members argue that women have unfairly spurned them and left them "involuntarily celibate."

The Secret Service in 2022 identified the ideology as a growing terrorism threat due to members' violent attitudes toward women. Since 2014, attacks inspired by the movement have left dozens dead across the U.S. and Canada, according to the Secret Service.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Alleged Market Square Fiesta shooter was out on $35,000 bond

By Michael Karlis

Mikey Valdez, 18, was arrested on felony charges including theft of vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon earlier this month, according to court records.

San Antonio police ID deceased Market Square shooting suspects

By Michael Karlis

Saturday's shooting marks the second-time a shooting has occurred during Fiesta celebrations at Market Square over the past two years.

Man with 'Edgar' haircut spotted swimming laps in San Antonio River

By Michael Karlis

Swimming in the San Antonio River is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $500 fine.

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign

Bad Takes: Texas Republicans' war on DEI is a war on public institutions

By Kevin Sanchez

The University of Texas at Austin laid off some 50 staffers who did DEI work for the campus.

Assclown Alert: Getting what you wish for with the Texas Republican Party

By Sanford Nowlin

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales to represent a South Texas district that includes a portion of San Antonio.

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign

Supreme Court won't block Texas law requiring porn sites to verify users' ages

By Sanford Nowlin

This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us