San Antonio may be lousy spot to view eclipse due to cloud cover

Some Texas H-E-Bs are selling eclipse-themed cakes so folks can eat away their sorrow.

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge Clouds much like the ones pictured above are forecast to cover San Antonio's skyline on Monday during the total solar eclipse. - Shutterstock / Wangkun Jia
Shutterstock / Wangkun Jia
Clouds much like the ones pictured above are forecast to cover San Antonio's skyline on Monday during the total solar eclipse.
San Antonio and South Texas are shaping up to less than ideal places to view Monday, April 8's highly anticipated total solar eclipse, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Despite Kendall County declaring a state of disaster over how many visitors it's expecting to get, folks paying upwards of $1,000 a night in Austin and fringe Christian groups anticipating the return of Jesus Christ, the cloud cover in Texas means many of us won’t be able to see much of anything.

Citing data from the National Weather Service, Express-News meteorologist Anthony Franze reported there’s more than a 75% chance of cloud cover during the Monday's event.

It doesn’t look much better for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where the NWS is predicting a chance of severe thunderstorms, according to the daily.

So, will folks in San Antonio be able to see anything? That depends on the clouds.

If the cover is comprised of high cirrus clouds, those with NASA-approved glasses still should be able to view most of the eclipse, as the Express-News noted in a separate report.

However, if the sky is covered in low cumulus clouds — something more likely during springtime in Texas — it's unlikely the astronomical phenomenon will be visible to those on the ground.  That means space enthusiasts would have to wait until 2044 for their next chance to witness a total solar eclipse in the U.S.

The good news? Some Texas H-E-B stores are selling solar eclipse themed cakes so folks can eat away their sorrows.
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

