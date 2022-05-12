San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he's unsure how Boring Co. tunnel fits city transportation plan

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, shown here in a file photo, questioned the need for the pricy San Antonio project proposed by billionaire Elon Musk's Boring Co.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he's unconvinced the tunnel connecting the airport and downtown proposed by billionaire Elon Musk's Boring Co. should be a priority of the city's transportation initiative, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.
Initiated in 2018, Nirenberg's ConnectSA initiative aims to enhance public transportation and accessibility throughout the city. However, Nirenberg told the Business Journal
he doesn't see how a tunnel ferrying passengers from the airport to downtown in Teslas fits in with that vision.
"We have a lot of transportation priorities," Nirenberg told SABJ
. "We need multimodal connectivity. I don't see where a tunnel project fits into that. I don't know what it accomplishes."
Instead, the Connect SA plan focuses on VIA Metropolitan Transit's Advanced Rapid Transportation (ART) project
. VIA's ART also would transport passengers from the airport to downtown, and could receive $158 million in federal funding if Congress approves the Biden Administration's recommendation to help fund the project, the Business Journal
reports.
Unlike VIA's project, the Boring Co.'s tunnel project is under the authority of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority. According to John Overman, a research scientist at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute, the proposed tunnel project would ultimately be approved by the Texas Transportation Commission, not San Antonio's city government.
