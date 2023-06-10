VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio member of Boogaloo Bois slapped with 8-year federal sentence on firearms charge

Three-time convicted felon Mark Ryan Hauser sold a weapon to FBI agents posing as members of criminal organizations, prosecutors said.

By on Sat, Jun 10, 2023 at 10:26 am

Mark Ryan Hauser, 35, a three-time convicted felon, sold FBI agents an AR-15 rifle.
Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
Mark Ryan Hauser, 35, a three-time convicted felon, sold FBI agents an AR-15 rifle.
A federal court this week sentenced a San Antonio member of far-right extremist group the Boogaloo Bois to more than eight years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mark Ryan Hauser, 35, a three-time convicted felon, in August 2021 sold an AR-15 rifle to undercover FBI agents posing as people connected to criminal organizations, federal prosecutors said.

Undercover FBI personnel also gave Hauser money for materials so he could use a 3-D printer to produce a suppressor for a firearm, according to authorities. In a subsequent online post, Hauser boasted that he would sell suppressors to "some cartel," prosecutors said.

At the time of his arrest several weeks later, Hauser was carrying a .45 caliber pistol, according to prosecutors.

The Boogaloo Bois is a loosely coordinated extremist group that aims to spark a second second civil war. Some members are white supremacists who maintain the conflict will be a race war.

Federal authorities said Hauser posted in an online chat group that he backed the Boogaloo ideology and desired to kill police officers. He claimed that he wanted to be pulled over by cops so he could go “pig hunting,” prosecutors added.

“We take seriously the threats to our law enforcement colleagues. This felon posed a real danger to the community, knew that what he was doing was illegal, and chose to ignore our federal laws which are designed to ensure peace and public safety,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in an online statement. “Thank you to our partners at the FBI and their task force for helping us bring this individual to justice and protect our communities.”

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

