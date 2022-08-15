San Antonio metro among the most affordable in the nation for student housing, study says

Although San Antonio is less expensive than other metros, first-generation and low-income students face hurdles when applying for housing.

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 5:02 pm

Around 43% of UTSA's incoming freshman class in 2020 were first-generation college students, according to the school. - Courtesy / The University of Texas at San Antonio
Courtesy / The University of Texas at San Antonio
Around 43% of UTSA's incoming freshman class in 2020 were first-generation college students, according to the school.
Fast-rising rents, which increased 12.3% nationally since last year, can put the squeeze on U.S. college students' already-tight budgets.

Even so, the San Antonio area's 60,000 college students can be thankful they're paying far less than counterparts attending schools in other metros, according to a recent report.

An analysis by online home-service company Porch ranked the San Antonio-New Braunfels area as the No. 12 most-affordable large metro for college students looking to rent an apartment.

To create the rankings, researchers calculated the weighted average of off-campus room and board — excluding for those living with family — for the 2020-2021 academic year. Those metros with the lowest average ranked highest.

With an average total rent of $9,935 for the 2020-2021 academic year, students in the Alamo City are paying 2.1% below the national average for their off-campus cribs, according to the report.
The Grand Rapids, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky areas took home the respective top three spots as the nation's most affordable large metros. Meanwhile, California's Bay Area ranked as the most expensive big metro for college renters, followed by New York’s Tri-State region and the San Diego area.

Although San Antonio-New Braunfels ranked among the most affordable spots for students seeking housing, that doesn’t necessarily mean finding accommodations is accessible to all. First-generation and low-income students face significant hurdles, according to the study's authors.

“Price pressures from rent are especially challenging for college students, especially first-generation college students and students from low-income families,” Lauren Thomas, a Porch content creator and marketer, said in a written statement. “Students often lack the rental history or savings for deposits that help them get approved for a rental.”

Around 43% of the University of San Antonio's 2020 first-year students were first-generation, according to the city's largest four-year institution. Additionally, more than 11,000 of its nearly 30,000 undergrads are considered low-income and receive federal Pell grants.

Even so, UTSA is also one of several public universities in Texas to offer free tuition for eight semesters to low-income Texas residents who graduated in the top 25% of their class.

But with the average rent in the Alamo City topping $1,220 a month in July 2022 and inflation near 40-year-highs, low-income students in San Antonio and beyond are disproportionately overburdened by the quick-rising cost of living.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own cave

This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own underground cave
This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

News Slideshows

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own cave

This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own underground cave
This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

News Slideshows

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own cave

This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own underground cave
This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

Trending

Nelson Wolff to San Antonio leaders: stop chasing a second pro sports team and protect the Spurs

By Sanford Nowlin

Nelson Wolff to San Antonio leaders: stop chasing a second pro sports team and protect the Spurs

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

By Michael Karlis

A Goodwill location in Austin grabbed national headlines earlier this year after a woman paid $35 for what turned out to be an authentic Roman bust.

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

By Michael Karlis

This online photo garnered angry comments and reactions on the Thrall police department's Facebook page.

San Antonio's North East ISD banned more books than any other Texas school district, report shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Some two-thirds of book reviews during the 2021-2022 school year took place after Texas Rep. Matt Krause demanded districts review books on a list of 850 titles he circulated.

Also in News

The majority of Texans support legalizing cannabis for recreational use, according to new poll

By Sanford Nowlin

A person at a dispensary weighs cannabis flower. Needless to say, this photo wasn't taken in Texas.

Can adoption replace abortion? Experts say it’s a lot more complicated than it sounds

By Cecilia Lenzen, The Texas Tribune

Scarlett Anderson, an Austin resident and birth parent who chose adoption for their biological child, said they believe adoption was ultimately the best choice for their now 2-year-old daughter but the decision has weighed heavily on them. “I actively vote pro-choice because [adoption] is not for everybody,” they said.

As monkeypox cases climb and vaccine is in short supply, some Texas cities declare an emergency

By Karen Brooks and Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

A medical professional provides a vaccine injection.

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

By Michael Karlis

This online photo garnered angry comments and reactions on the Thrall police department's Facebook page.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us