San Antonio nonprofit giving away 100 fruit trees this weekend

The even will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pearl Farmers Market.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 10:25 am

People stand with free trees at a May 2023 tree adoption hosted by Gardopia Gardens event
Courtesy Photo / Gardopia Gardens
People stand with free trees at a May 2023 tree adoption hosted by Gardopia Gardens event
San Antonio-based nonprofit Gardopia Gardens will give away 100 fruit trees at the Pearl Farmers Market this Saturday.

Gardenia's giveaway program, which started in 2020, will allow home gardeners to pick from a variety of fruit trees, including plum, fig, pecan and pear.

For those new to tree care, don't worry. Prior to tree pickup, Gardopia officials will hold an educational session on sustainable practices and caring for the vegetation. The session will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and registration is encouraged.

The event aims to beautify the urban landscape while promoting healthy eating habits, enhancing biodiversity and improving food security, according to Gardenia. The group is conducting the giveaway in partnership with the City of San Antonio Office of Sustainability.

