San Antonio nonprofit giving away 100 fruit trees this weekend

Gardenia's giveaway program, which started in 2020, will allow home gardeners to pick from a variety of fruit trees, including plum, fig, pecan and pear.
For those new to tree care, don't worry. Prior to tree pickup, Gardopia officials will hold an educational session on sustainable practices and caring for the vegetation. The session will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and registration is encouraged.
The event aims to beautify the urban landscape while promoting healthy eating habits, enhancing biodiversity and improving food security, according to Gardenia. The group is conducting the giveaway in partnership with the City of San Antonio Office of Sustainability.
