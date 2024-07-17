San Antonio nonprofit seeks kitten foster parents due to capacity issues at city shelter

click to enlarge
Courtesy of SAPA!
One of the many kittens from SAPA! that is currently seeking a foster parent.
Locally based nonprofit San Antonio Pets Alive! is pleading with Alamo City residents to consider fostering kittens as the city's Animal Care Services department struggles with overcapacity.
Some 20 to 40 neonatal kittens arrive at ACS daily. However, the city department's West Side center only has enough space to host about eight newborn felines overnight, according to SAPA! officials. In response, the nonprofit is asking the public to help.
"Fostering kittens is flexible and rewarding, accommodating various lifestyles," SAPA! wrote a statement. "From bottle babies needing constant care to older, self-sufficient kittens, there's an opportunity for everyone."
If not enough people step up, ACS will have no choice but to put the kittens down, according to SAPA!
For those who choose to foster a kitten, SAPA! will provide all basic care for the furry friend, including formula, bottles, food and medical care. The organization also offers a foster-mentor program for folks new to the role.
Those interested in fostering should apply online
or email shoot an email to [email protected]
.
"If you've ever considered fostering but hesitated, now is the time to step up," SAPA! said in its statement. "Every foster saves a life, and together, we can make a profound difference."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed