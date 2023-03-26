San Antonio, other Texas cities among the best for renters with pets

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / otsphoto
Four of the top 10 best cities for renters with pets are located in Texas.
It's no secret that Texans love their fur babies. Which is why it's perhaps no surprise that several cities in the Lone Star State, including San Antonio, ranked among the most pet-friendly cities for renters, in a new study
.
With more than three-quarters of all rental properties being pet friendly, San Antonio ranked as the nation's No. 7 best city for renters with pets, according to online real estate listing service Zillow.
Zillow compiled its rankings by analyzing the percentage of rental properties listed as "pet friendly" in the 100 largest U.S. cities.
"As more people started working from home, pet ownership soared during the pandemic," Zillow home trend expert Amanda Pendleton said in a statement. "Pets are widely considered part of the American family, so it makes sense that they factor into moving decisions and impact housing preferences."
Austin topped the list as the most pet-friendly place for renters. A whopping 80% of its listings welcomed animals. Dallas and Fort Worth took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.
A little over half of all listings on Zillow in the U.S. are pet friendly, according to the report.
