San Antonio, other Texas cities among the best for renters with pets

About 75% of all rental properties in San Antonio were listed as pet friendly, according to Zillow.

By on Sun, Mar 26, 2023 at 8:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Four of the top 10 best cities for renters with pets are located in Texas. - Shutterstock / otsphoto
Shutterstock / otsphoto
Four of the top 10 best cities for renters with pets are located in Texas.
It's no secret that Texans love their fur babies. Which is why it's perhaps no surprise that several cities in the Lone Star State, including San Antonio, ranked among the most pet-friendly cities for renters, in a new study.

With more than three-quarters of all rental properties being pet friendly, San Antonio ranked as the nation's No. 7 best city for renters with pets, according to online real estate listing service Zillow.

Zillow compiled its rankings by analyzing the percentage of rental properties listed as "pet friendly" in the 100 largest U.S. cities.

"As more people started working from home, pet ownership soared during the pandemic," Zillow home trend expert Amanda Pendleton said in a statement. "Pets are widely considered part of the American family, so it makes sense that they factor into moving decisions and impact housing preferences."

Austin topped the list as the most pet-friendly place for renters. A whopping 80% of its listings welcomed animals. Dallas and Fort Worth took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

A little over half of all listings on Zillow in the U.S. are pet friendly, according to the report.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

House panel advances new Texas budget with property tax cuts, teacher pay raises

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

The state has a historic $32.7 billion surplus and record amounts of cash in reserves.

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

Texas Trip: The future of psychedelic therapy was a hot topic at SXSW 2023

By Michael Karlis

According to experts, research on the benefits of hallucinogens was stunted in large part due to President Richard Nixon's war on drugs.

No Free Lunch: School lunch programs in San Antonio are at a crisis point

By Brandon Rodriguez

Students line up for school lunches at a North East Independent School District campus.

Also in News

House panel advances new Texas budget with property tax cuts, teacher pay raises

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

The state has a historic $32.7 billion surplus and record amounts of cash in reserves.

Some Texas groups resume funding out-of-state abortions after court ruling

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Londin Mair protests for abortion access at the Capitol on Oct. 2, 2021.

Texas Trip: The future of psychedelic therapy was a hot topic at SXSW 2023

By Michael Karlis

According to experts, research on the benefits of hallucinogens was stunted in large part due to President Richard Nixon's war on drugs.

Bad Takes: Yes, the Texas GOP's obsession with drag is a distraction, but it will do real harm

By Kevin Sánchez

San Antonians counterprotest an armed militia group’s demonstration against a drag show in December.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us