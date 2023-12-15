San Antonio Pets Alive lands $1.5 million to save cats and dogs from euthanasia

click to enlarge
San Antonio Pets Alive haas helped save 68,000 cats and dogs from euthanasia since 2011, according to officials with the nonprofit.
Nonprofit group San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) has secured a $1.5 million donation from retailer Petco's charitable foundation to save dogs and cats at risk from being euthanized at local shelters.
The money provided by Petco Love will help fund SAPA's Paws for Change capital campaign, which aims to set up a homestead animal shelter, sanctuary and rescue location as a lifeline for animals in need, according to officials with the nonprofit. SAPA is looking to raise $6.5 million to fund the project.
SAPA's efforts come as San Antonio Animal Care Services continues to euthanize animals due to overcapacity. The city put down 323 healthy dogs between October and November 2023, according to monthly intake reports
"This marks the beginning of our expansion efforts, dedicated to saving lives and creating enduring positive effects for numerous cats and dogs," SAPA Executive Director Rebecca Mayberry said in a statement.
Founded in 2011, SAPA has helped save 68,000 Alamo City dogs and cats from euthanasia, officials said.
