San Antonio police call off latest search in Lina Khil disappearance

Police reportedly began combing through a greenbelt in Northwest San Antonio after receiving a tip from a Bexar County inmate.

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 2:52 pm

click to enlarge Police determined that a tip received Wednesday isn't credible. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Police determined that a tip received Wednesday isn't credible.
Authorities on Friday afternoon ended their search of a Northwest San Antonio greenbelt for evidence related to missing child Lina Khil, according to a police statement.

“After two days of following up on a potential lead received, SAPD and our partners have exhausted all resources and have determined that the tip was not credible,” San Antonio Police Department Public Information Officer Ricardo Guzman said via email.

SAPD and the FBI earlier this week began combing through the greenbelt not far wfrom the playground where Khil was last seen before disappearing two years ago. They initiated the search after receiving a tip from a current Bexar County inmate, News4SA reporter Kristina De Leon tweeted Friday.
KSAT reported that authorities were “looking for a body” and were awaiting special equipment from the FBI before restarting their search on Friday morning. However, it now appears those efforts were in vain.

Khil went missing from a playground near the Villas Del Cabo apartments off Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20, 2021. She was 3 years old at the time and was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes.

Although the latest SAPD search came up empty, authorities encouraged those with knowledge about the case to call the department's Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.

