San Antonio police call off latest search in Lina Khil disappearance

“After two days of following up on a potential lead received, SAPD and our partners have exhausted all resources and have determined that the tip was not credible,” San Antonio Police Department Public Information Officer Ricardo Guzman said via email.
SAPD and the FBI earlier this week began combing through the greenbelt not far wfrom the playground where Khil was last seen before disappearing two years ago. They initiated the search after receiving a tip from a current Bexar County inmate, News4SA reporter Kristina De Leon tweeted Friday.
KSAT reported that authorities were “looking for a body” and were awaiting special equipment from the FBI before restarting their search on Friday morning. However, it now appears those efforts were in vain.
NEW: @SATXPolice and @FBISanAntonio continue search for Lina Khil after a tip from @BexarCoSheriff inmate leads to wooded area near apt. where she was last seen alive in Dec. 2021. @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/b8GELzG01S— Kristina De Leon (@KristinaDeLeon) February 16, 2024
Khil went missing from a playground near the Villas Del Cabo apartments off Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20, 2021. She was 3 years old at the time and was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes.
Although the latest SAPD search came up empty, authorities encouraged those with knowledge about the case to call the department's Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.
