San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city

SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 4:23 pm

Seen an online rumor about a serial killer? SAPD says there's nothing to it. - Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Seen an online rumor about a serial killer? SAPD says there's nothing to it.
No, there's not a serial killer on the loose in San Antonio. At least, not according to San Antonio Police Department.

San Antonio social media has been inundated over the last couple of days with posts claiming a serial killer targeting young women is stalking the streets of the Alamo City. However, in a statement to the Current, SAPD officials said they're not tracking any such activity.

"Our office is not aware of these cases, or any murder cases being linked together," SAPD spokesman Ricardo Guzman said in an email.

SAPD also tweeted Monday afternoon that there is no "factual basis on these claims."
It's unclear where the online rumor started, but it's possible that a KABB Fox 29 tweet from 2019 claiming that the discovery of a "9th body" downtown could be its origins.
Several tweets warning others about the serial killer mention that a "9th body" was recently discovered. Others on social media claimed that a recent murder in Live Oak and a women's body pulled from a burnt-out car on the South Side could be victims of the phantom killer.
Although SAPD officials told the Current that they're unaware of a recent string of related homicides, authorities encourage the public to contact detectives if they believe they have any information that could back up the rumor.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to comment regarding the online rumor.

