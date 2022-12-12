San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city

Facebook / San Antonio Police Department Seen an online rumor about a serial killer? SAPD says there's nothing to it.

SAPD has been made aware of a recent social media post regarding allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. We have found no factual basis on these claims and want to reassure the public to not be alarmed on this unsubstantiated social media post. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 12, 2022

#BREAKING: SAPD investigating a 9nth body found. This is in downtown, on W. Commerce Street. We have confirmed it is of a man. Detectives gathering evidence and taking pictures. Details on @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/T5dIolqPDS — Camilla Rambaldi (@CamillaR_TV) July 16, 2019

What’s all this talk about a serial killer in San Antonio? 9 bodies?! — Jay (@JayTheIT) December 11, 2022

Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded areahttps://t.co/E0iCoMvSp6 “The San Antonio Slayer” …. San Antonio Serial Killer on the loose ! — WeinerDog44 (@weinerdog44) December 10, 2022

All I got. But it’s not solid. No statement yet. Not trying to scare anyone just overall be super observant and don’t act oblivious to your surroundings. https://t.co/n6gLnxEWDb pic.twitter.com/0nrh07EGhW — Moe Not Mo 🤌🏽 (@SoufSoul) December 12, 2022

No, there's not a serial killer on the loose in San Antonio. At least, not according to San Antonio Police Department.San Antonio social media has been inundated over the last couple of days with posts claiming a serial killer targeting young women is stalking the streets of the Alamo City. However, in a statement to the, SAPD officials saidthey're not tracking any such activity."Our office is not aware of these cases, or any murder cases being linked together," SAPD spokesman Ricardo Guzman said in an email.SAPD also tweeted Monday afternoon that there is no "factual basis on these claims."It's unclear where the online rumor started, but it's possible that a KABB Fox 29 tweet from 2019 claiming that the discovery of a "9th body" downtown could be its origins.Several tweets warning others about the serial killer mention that a "9th body" was recently discovered. Others on social media claimed that a recent murder in Live Oak and a women's body pulled from a burnt-out car on the South Side could be victims of the phantom killer.Although SAPD officials told thethat they're unaware of a recent string of related homicides, authorities encourage the public to contact detectives if they believe they have any information that could back up the rumor.The Bexar County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to comment regarding the online rumor.