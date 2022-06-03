San Antonio police fatally shoot 13-year-old, say he rammed patrol car with stolen vehicle

The youth died of his injuries at University Hospital. Two other juveniles in the car were uninjured.

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 12:00 am

click to enlarge A responding officer discharged his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officers cruiser. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
A responding officer discharged his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officers cruiser.
A San Antonio cop fatally shot a 13-year-old suspect who officers said intentionally crashed  a stolen car into a police cruiser during a pursuit early Friday morning, the Express-News reports.

Around 1:30 a.m., while responding to a call about gunfire on the 4900 block of War Horse Drive in Southwest San Antonio, police pursued a stolen vehicle officers said they believed was involved in the shooting, the daily reports.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told media that an officer not involved in the crash fired a single shot into the stolen vehicle after seeing it T-bone a police cruiser. The officer said he discharged his weapon because he feared the collision could injure the driver of the police vehicle, the Express-News reports.

The bullet struck the 13-year-old in the abdomen, and he later succumbed to his injuries at University Hospital, according to the report. Two other juveniles in the car were uninjured.

Police haven't released the names of the officers involved or of the dead teenager. McManus told the Express-News he would only provide additional details after reviewing officers' body-cam footage.

