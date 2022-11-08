San Antonio police, FBI investigate apparent attempt to bomb downtown public sculpture

The FBI is working with state and local partners to investigate the possible explosion.

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge Law enforcement personnel stand watch in front of public art that was the target of a bombing attempt. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Law enforcement personnel stand watch in front of public art that was the target of a bombing attempt.
Local and federal authorities are investigating what appears to be an attempted bombing of a public sculpture downtown that depicts Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, Texas Public Radio reports.

The sculpture, located near TPR's offices, was targeted with an apparent explosive device around 2:30 a.m Monday, according to a tweet from Joey Palacios, a reporter with the news organization.
TPR security cameras captured footage of a man in a yellow shirt, ski mask and baseball cap walking toward the sculpture then placing what appears to be a pair of paint cans under Lenin's head. Shortly after, the cans exploded, according to TPR's report.

The explosion shook the sculpture and caused some damage to the lower half of Lenin's head. However, the artwork remains structurally sound, TPR reports.

In a statement sent to the radio station, the FBI said personnel are working with state and local partners to investigate the incident. No injuries were reported, the agency also said.

According to TPR, the piece, titled Miss Mao Trying to Poise Herself at the Top of Lenin's Head, was created by the Gaos, a pair of Chinese artists who are also brothers. The sculpture features what TPR calls "a small, feminized figure of Mao Tse Tung using a long pole to balance on Vladimir Lenin’s head."

Although the artwork features two high-profile communist figures, it's actually a critique of life under authoritarian rule, according to multiple media reports since it was installed in March.

Even so, the statue next to the San Pedro Creek Culture Park has drawn criticism on social media and from conservative radio talk shows since it appeared downtown.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill

By Ben Olivo, The San Antonio Heron

Polk Street, between West Josephine and East Grayson streets, would be turned into a pedestrian space in Jake Harris’ mixed-use development.

Gov. Greg Abbott waited hours to call Texas' top cop the day of Uvalde shooting, lawmaker says

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.

Also in News

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Bad Takes: Despite Republicans' claims this election cycle, they're not going to improve the economy

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas is among the Republicans interested in serving as House Budget Committee chairman. Wait until you hear what he has planned.

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.

By Sanford Nowlin

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.

Caught between feuding politicians, nonprofits shoulder burden of Texas’ migrant busing program

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us