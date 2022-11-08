San Antonio police, FBI investigate apparent attempt to bomb downtown public sculpture

The sculpture, located near TPR's offices, was targeted with an apparent explosive device around 2:30 a.m Monday, according to a tweet from Joey Palacios, a reporter with the news organization.
TPR security cameras captured footage of a man in a yellow shirt, ski mask and baseball cap walking toward the sculpture then placing what appears to be a pair of paint cans under Lenin's head. Shortly after, the cans exploded, according to TPR's report.
BREAKING: An apparent bomb was detonated outside @TPRNews under a sculpture in San Antonio at 2:31 am Monday.— Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) November 7, 2022
It appears no one was injured.
The sculpture is not part of TPR’s property. https://t.co/lVE7xedtdk
The explosion shook the sculpture and caused some damage to the lower half of Lenin's head. However, the artwork remains structurally sound, TPR reports.
In a statement sent to the radio station, the FBI said personnel are working with state and local partners to investigate the incident. No injuries were reported, the agency also said.
According to TPR, the piece, titled Miss Mao Trying to Poise Herself at the Top of Lenin's Head, was created by the Gaos, a pair of Chinese artists who are also brothers. The sculpture features what TPR calls "a small, feminized figure of Mao Tse Tung using a long pole to balance on Vladimir Lenin’s head."
Although the artwork features two high-profile communist figures, it's actually a critique of life under authoritarian rule, according to multiple media reports since it was installed in March.
Even so, the statue next to the San Pedro Creek Culture Park has drawn criticism on social media and from conservative radio talk shows since it appeared downtown.
