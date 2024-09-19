San Antonio police lieutenant suspended for being 'wasted' and armed in hotel lobby

click to enlarge Shutterstock / JHVEPhoto A San Antonio Police Department vehicle parks on a downtown street.

A San Antonio police Lt. Paul Mendoza has been suspended for 45 days without pay for being "completely wasted" and "stumbling" while carrying a firearm in the lobby of a downtown hotel, disciplinary records show.Meanwhile, the San Antonio Police Department also suspended two other high-ranking officers without pay for failing to respond to a call from hotel staff to remove Mendoza, who was off duty at the time, according to city records.Additionally, an SAPD detective was disciplined for failing to turn on his body camera as he picked up Mendoza from the hotel, his disciplinary documents state. The detective also failed to acknowledge Mendoza's intoxication before driving him home and didn't report the incident to a supervisor as required by department rules, according to the paperwork.Early in the morning of Feb. 23, staff at downtown'sMendoza's actions rendered him unfit to do his duty, didn't conform to ordinary rules of good conduct and brought discredit to himself and the department, according to accusations in his disciplinary record.The police personnel disciplined for allegedly failing to respond to the call were Lt. Brooks Serna, who received a 15-day suspension, anddisciplinedoff-dutyshow

Eduardo Escobar, the detective who picked up Mendoza, served a two-day suspension in August for his failure to follow SAPD procedures, paperwork shows.