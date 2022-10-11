San Antonio police officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot has been arrested and charged

SAPD's Homicide Unit filed two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant against the former rookie cop.

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 9:09 pm

James Ramos, a friend of Erik Cantu, speaks to protesters at SAPD headquarters Tuesday evening, less than an hour before charges were filed against former officer James Brennand.
Michael Karlis
James Ramos, a friend of Erik Cantu, speaks to protesters at SAPD headquarters Tuesday evening, less than an hour before charges were filed against former officer James Brennand.
The former San Antonio cop who shot and wounded 17-year-old Erik Cantu in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, according to SAPD.

During a Tuesday night press conference, SAPD Police Chief William McManus said the first-degree felony charges against former officer James Brennand have been handed over to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

One of the charges relates to Cantu, who remains hospitalized, the chief said. The other relates to a passenger who was in the car with him.

Detectives with SAPD’s Homicide Unit filed the charges against Brennand after investigating an Oct. 2 incident in which the rookie officer fired 10 rounds at Cantu, striking him several times.

Brennand was responding to an unrelated call when he saw the teen's maroon car in the McDonald's parking lot and believed it to be a vehicle that evaded him the night before.

Body-cam video released by SAPD shows Brennand whip open the driver-side door, surprising Cantu. After the car rolls backward in the clip, the officer is seen firing five shots. He then unloads five more as Cantu attempts to flee the parking lot.

SAPD fired Brennand three days after the shooting. Officials said he violated police procedures and tactics.

Cantu remains in a San Antonio hospital on life support, according to Brian Powers, the family’s attorney.

Word of Brennand’s arrest came less than an hour after the conclusion of a protest at SAPD headquarters, where an array of local civil rights groups demanded Brennand's arrest.

News Slideshows

A co-chair of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is selling this mid-century San Antonio mansion

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it
Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

