San Antonio ranked as the No. 5 best city for NBA fans

San Antonio ranked as the fifth-best city for NBA fans in WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Cities for Basketball Fans report. The personal finance website attributed that showing to the affordability of attending Spurs games, the team's average performance and its number of championships.
WalletHub's Best NBA Cities for Fans:
- Los Angeles
- Boston
- Salt Lake City
- San Francisco
- San Antonio
However, in a letter to supporters, majority owner Peter Holt reaffirmed the franchise's commitment to the Alamo City, writing that "there are no Spurs without the city and people of San Antonio."
Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Bobby Perez told the San Antonio Report the request to play home games in Austin and Mexico City is an attempt to expand the team's fan base and media market.
Indeed, the Spurs' SA fanbase appears to be stronger than ever, according to attendance records. The team had the sixth-highest game attendance in the league during the past season, according to ESPN.
