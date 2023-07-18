San Antonio ranks among most affordable U.S. vacation destinations, according to study

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
A trip to San Antonio costs an average of $319 per person each day, according to a new analysis.
With the River Walk, the Alamo and everything in between, San Antonio's long been a weekend escape for families. Beyond those attractions, it's also among the most affordable U.S. vacation destinations, according to a new study
On average, a trip to San Antonio runs $319 a day per person, making it the nation's tenth-least expensive vacation destination, according to Florida Panhandle, a website that promotes travel to the Sunshine state.
Florida Panhandle compiled its list using a highly detailed methodology.
First, researchers analyzed the average price of 4- and 5-star hotels in tourist destinations during peak season. The report also included the average price of meals at mid-range restaurants and the cost of flights from major airports, including LAX, DFW, and MIA. They used those to totals to calculate the average per person, per day cost for each destination city.
In other words, an average $319 day in San Antonio accounts for food, lodging and flights.
Courtesy Image / Florida Panhandle
Oklahoma City took the top spot as the nation's least-expensive travel destination.
Oklahoma City took the top spot as the nation's most-affordable travel destination, running just $228 a day per person. Little Rock, Arkansas, took the No. 2 spot, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, came in at No. 3.
On the other end of the spectrum, Aspen, Colorado, claimed the title as the most expensive U.S. travel destination, with a trip running $1,471 a day per person.
