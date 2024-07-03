SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio ranks as one of the least-educated U.S. metros — again

Four Texas metros ranked among the least educated in the nation, according to the study.

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 3:39 pm

click to enlarge The rankings were based on factors ranging from adults' educational attainment to the quality of local universities. - Shutterstock / Aquir
Shutterstock / Aquir
The rankings were based on factors ranging from adults' educational attainment to the quality of local universities.
San Antonio metro area ranks among the nation's least-educated big cities in a report published Tuesday by personal finance blog WalletHub. It's the third year in a row the Alamo City has landed near the bottom of that annual study.

Of the 150 largest U.S. metros ranked by their education levels, San Antonio landed at No. 103. WalletHub scored the population centers across two key dimensions: Educational Attainment and Quality of Education/Attainment Gap.

Researchers scored Educational Attainment using metrics such as the share of adults over 25 with high school diplomas, college degrees and graduate degrees. Meanwhile, they measured Quality of Education/Attainment Gap using factors such as public school system quality, average quality of local universities and the racial education gap.

The Austin metro ranked at No. 8, the DFW Metroplex at No. 72 and Houston at No. 84. That means the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro was once again the least-educated big city in the Texas Triangle. For reference, the Alamo City came in at No. 102 last year and at No. 105 in the 2022 ranking.

Even so, SA residents shouldn't be too hard on themselves. Plenty of smaller Texas metros scored worse.

The Killeen-Temple metro came in at No. 120, while El Paso ranked at No. 136. Meanwhile, Corpus Christi, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission all ranked among the 10 least educated U.S. metros., according to WalletHub.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ann Arbor, Michigan, ranked as the most educated U.S. metro, followed by the San Jose and the D.C. areas, respectively.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

