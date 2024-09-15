TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro introduces bill recognizing Hispanic Serving Institutions

SA is home to 12 Hispanic Serving Institutions, or those where a quarter of full-time students identify as Hispanic or Latino.

By on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 at 8:54 am

UTSA is just one of the 600 institutes of higher education in the U.S. recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution.
Courtesy of the University of Texas at San Antonio
UTSA is just one of the 600 institutes of higher education in the U.S. recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution.
With Hispanic Heritage Month around the corner, San Antonio Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro along with U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Alex Padilla, D-California, introduced legislation to recognize the week of Sept. 9 as "National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week."

The bipartisan proposal has the support of 24 senators and more than 50 House members.

"Millions of students across America — including many in San Antonio — benefit from the incredible education that Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) provide," Castro said in a statement. "I'm proud to recognize the critical role these institutions play in opening doors to opportunity for underserved students."

San Antonio is home to more than a dozen HSI colleges and universities, and at least a quarter of its full-time student population identifies as Hispanic. The University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas A&M University-San Antonio and the University of the Incarnate Word are some of the 600 U.S. schools that qualify as Hispanic-serving institutions.

"HSIs are America's best hope for a vibrant democracy and a future as a prosperous and just country," said Antonio R. Flores, President and CEO of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. "These rapidly growing institutions educate and train the newest generations of professionals, technicians, engineers, scientists, and leaders from diverse backgrounds that are the backbone of the nation's economic and social advancement."

Castro's legislation comes months after the Biden-Harris administration took major steps to bolster HSIs by establishing the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Hispanic-Serving Institutions and the President's Board of Advisory for HSIs.

September 5, 2024

