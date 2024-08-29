San Antonio residents have three more town halls to discuss $4 billion budget

click to enlarge Shutterstock San Antonio's next fiscal budget weighs in at $3.96 billion but will include $10.5 million in budget cuts.

San Antonio residents have three more chances to weigh in on the city's proposed 2025 budget, including two meetings scheduled for Thursday night.

At the gatherings, City Manager Erik Walsh and other key staffers will share highlights from the proposed $3.96 billion budget, according to city officials. They'll also answer questions and gather feedback.

The budget proposal under consideration includes $10.5 million in cuts and some higher residential fees. However, no tax increases are expected. The total package represents a roughly 6% increase from the fiscal 2024 budget.



City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget on Sept. 19. The 2025 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, 78210



Phil Hardberger Ecology Center, 8400 NW Military Highway, 78231

