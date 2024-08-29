San Antonio residents have three more town halls to discuss $4 billion budget

At the gatherings, City Manager Erik Walsh and other key staffers will share highlights from the proposed $3.96 billion budget, according to city officials. They'll also answer questions and gather feedback.
The budget proposal under consideration includes $10.5 million in cuts and some higher residential fees. However, no tax increases are expected. The total package represents a roughly 6% increase from the fiscal 2024 budget.
City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget on Sept. 19. The 2025 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
- Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, 78210
- Phil Hardberger Ecology Center, 8400 NW Military Highway, 78231
Those who wish to attend the town halls can register online.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed