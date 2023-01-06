San Antonio residents should expect higher food prices in 2023, according to the USDA

For many San Antonio residents, the food budget is thin. In 2023, that budget may need to stretch even further.
Food prices nationwide — including grocery and restaurant purchases — are predicted to jump 3.5-4.5% next year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest Food Price Outlook. Specifically, the outlook forecasts food-at-home prices to increase 3-4%, while food-away-from-home prices are expected to rise 4-5%.
Although those prices may sound hard to swallow, they're not as bad as those the USDA reported last year. Food-at-home prices increased by 12% percent from 2021-2022, while away-from-home prices increased by 8.5%.
The bottom line for SA foodies is that we're in for another year of opting for lunch specials and skipping the appetizers and boozy drinks.
