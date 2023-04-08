San Antonio residents will have front row seats to a total solar eclipse one year from now

click to enlarge
The total solar eclipse will last for about four and a half minuets exactly one year from today.
In precisely one year, Alamo City residents will have a once-in-a-lifetime, front-row seat to a historic celestial event.
On Saturday, April 8, the skies over the Northwest San Antonio and some Hill Country towns, including Boerne and Fredericksburg, will go dark for four and half minutes at around 1:30 p.m. as part of a total solar eclipse, according to NASA
.
San Antonio is one of the few
North American cities to lie in the path of the total solar eclipse and won’t experience a similar event for at least the next century. Other Texas cities, including Austin and Dallas, also lie in the path of the total solar eclipse.
Even so, the total solar eclipse isn’t the last opportunity for Alamo City residents to witness an out-of-this-world show. The city also lies in the path of an annular solar eclipse happening this year.
An annular eclipse is different than a solar eclipse in that the orange halo of the Sun will still be visible. That eclipse
will take place at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 14.
