San Antonio sanctuary rescues 5 monkeys from Puerto Rico zoo

click to enlarge Courtesy / Primarily Primates Inc. A vervet monkey eats an orange after being rescued from the Puerto Rican zoo.

San Antonio-based Primarily Primates Inc. is ensuring that five primates are headed to a better life after rescuing them from a facility in Puerto Rice that fell into disrepair after hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the island in 2017.Primarily Primates Inc. partnered with Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries — in which it's accredited — to provide a safe haven for the monkeys from Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Puerto Rico, which closed due to concerns over negligence and lack of resources after the hurricanes.“It's always a difficult decision determining which rescues to participate in,” Primarily Primates Executive Director Krystal Mathis said in a media statement. “We consider our current residents, our overall capacity and how dire the situation is for the animals needing rescue.”The five monkeys include three patas monkeys and two vervet monkeys. Patas monkeys are found across West and East Africa, and can run at speeds of up to 35 mph in just three seconds. Unlike most primates, patas live the majority of their lives on the ground. Vervets are the most widespread of the African monkeys.The rescue operation in Puerto Rico took months of planning and involved stakeholders includingfollowsrescue“It's rewarding to be part of these extraordinary efforts to give these 13 monkeys a better future,” Mathis said. “It's always exciting to meet new individuals. We are looking forward to getting to know who they are and finding out how we can help them flourish.”Primarily Primates provides