San Antonio sanctuary rescues 5 monkeys from Puerto Rico zoo

Primarily Primates rescued the animals from Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Puerto Rico, which closed closed due to concerns over negligence and lack of resources.

By on Sat, Aug 12, 2023 at 5:14 pm

click to enlarge Rescued monkeys arrive at the Primarily Primates sanctuary for the first time. - Facebook / Primarily Primates Inc
Facebook / Primarily Primates Inc
Rescued monkeys arrive at the Primarily Primates sanctuary for the first time.
San Antonio-based Primarily Primates Inc. is ensuring that five primates are headed to a better life after rescuing them from a facility in Puerto Rice that fell into disrepair after hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the island in 2017.

Primarily Primates Inc. partnered with Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries — in which it's accredited — to provide a safe haven for the monkeys from Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Puerto Rico, which closed due to concerns over negligence and lack of resources after the hurricanes.

“It's always a difficult decision determining which rescues to participate in,” Primarily Primates Executive Director Krystal Mathis said in a media statement. “We consider our current residents, our overall capacity and how dire the situation is for the animals needing rescue.”

The five monkeys include three patas monkeys and two vervet monkeys. Patas monkeys are found across West and East Africa, and can run at speeds of up to 35 mph in just three seconds. Unlike most primates, patas live the majority of their lives on the ground. Vervets are the most widespread of the African monkeys.
click to enlarge A vervet monkey eats an orange after being rescued from the Puerto Rican zoo. - Courtesy / Primarily Primates Inc.
Courtesy / Primarily Primates Inc.
A vervet monkey eats an orange after being rescued from the Puerto Rican zoo.
The rescue operation in Puerto Rico took months of planning and involved stakeholders including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according Primarily Primates. It follows the nonprofit's rescue of seven spider monkeys in Florida from an owner who could no longer care for them.

“It's rewarding to be part of these extraordinary efforts to give these 13 monkeys a better future,” Mathis said. “It's always exciting to meet new individuals. We are looking forward to getting to know who they are and finding out how we can help them flourish.”

Primarily Primates provides lifetime care for rescued animals. Currently, the organization provides housing and care to more than 300 animals.
