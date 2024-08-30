San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan crashes Porsche near I-10

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Jeremy Sochan is known for his colorful hair. Turns out he's also got a colorful car.

[Sochan] stated he was headed SB at the listed location when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the left side guard rail/bridge," reads the

EMS services were refused. TxDOT was contacted and updated on the listed damage. [Sochan’s] was the only vehicle involved in the listed incident.”





@as_seen_in_sa Spurs player, Jermey Sochan and his Porsche were involved in a car accident over the weekend.Everyone seems to be ok. Happened on I10 near La Cantera on Saturday the 24th around 1:40 pm 🎥 @Karlitakarlita @t_cristoper ♬ Mechanic - Gmac cash