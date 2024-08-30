TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan crashes Porsche near I-10

The NBA star was unhurt, and his vehicle was the only one involved in the wreck.

By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge Jeremy Sochan is known for his colorful hair. Turns out he's also got a colorful car. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Jeremy Sochan is known for his colorful hair. Turns out he's also got a colorful car.
The most colorful member of the San Antonio Spurs roster has banged up his equally colorful ride.

Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs power forward known for his neon-hued hair, crashed his neon green Porsche on the city's North Side on Aug. 24 and may have been speeding during the time of the crash, MySA reports.

The NBA athlete lost control of his 2019 Porsche 911 near the intersection of Loop 1604 and I-10, according to documents obtained by the online news site. The base model of the vehicle starts at $240,000, online sources show.

"[Sochan] stated he was headed SB at the listed location when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the left side guard rail/bridge," reads the Texas Department of Transportation crash report obtained by MySA. "EMS services were refused. TxDOT was contacted and updated on the listed damage. [Sochan’s] was the only vehicle involved in the listed incident.”

Luckily Sochan sustained no injuries during the incident, but his flashy ride certainly did. A TikTok video from the crash site shows damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle, likely a result of it scraping against the concrete barriers along the interstate ramp. The front bumper appeared damaged as well.

@as_seen_in_sa Spurs player, Jermey Sochan and his Porsche were involved in a car accident over the weekend.Everyone seems to be ok. Happened on I10 near La Cantera on Saturday the 24th around 1:40 pm 🎥 @Karlitakarlita @t_cristoper ♬ Mechanic - Gmac cash
